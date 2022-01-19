Schneider Intermodal To Change Western US Rail Partnership To Union Pacific Next Year
- Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) is expanding intermodal service by moving its primary western U.S. rail partnership to Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) in 2023. Deal terms not disclosed.
- Schneider will continue to move freight with its current western rail provider for the remainder of 2022 and transition to full service on the Union Pacific rail network on January 1, 2023.
- Schneider's eastern partnership is with CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX).
- Schneider's intermodal network services +45 ramps in North America with over 25,000 Intermodal containers.
- Price Action: SNDR shares are trading lower by 1.48% at $26.70 and UNP higher by 0.62% at $239.51 on Wednesday's last check.
