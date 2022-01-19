Popeyes Arrives In India Via Partnership With Jubilant Foodworks
- Restaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) Popeyes brand has partnered with India-based Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL) to open the first restaurant in Bangalore, India.
- "This milestone furthers our commitment to open hundreds of restaurants across India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years and builds on our track record of working with best-in-class operators to reach more guests around the world," said David Shear, President RBI International, the parent company of Popeyes.
- Popeyes famous chicken is marinated for at least 12 hours, battered and breaded by hand, then slow-cooked to perfection using a proprietary cooking technique.
- Popeyes recently announced agreements to enter South Korea, France, and Romania.
- Price Action: QSR shares are trading lower by 0.48% at $56.23 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Restaurants General