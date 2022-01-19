 Skip to main content

Popeyes Arrives In India Via Partnership With Jubilant Foodworks
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 2:54pm   Comments
Popeyes Arrives In India Via Partnership With Jubilant Foodworks
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) Popeyes brand has partnered with India-based Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL) to open the first restaurant in Bangalore, India.
  • "This milestone furthers our commitment to open hundreds of restaurants across India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years and builds on our track record of working with best-in-class operators to reach more guests around the world," said David Shear, President RBI International, the parent company of Popeyes.
  • Popeyes famous chicken is marinated for at least 12 hours, battered and breaded by hand, then slow-cooked to perfection using a proprietary cooking technique.
  • Popeyes recently announced agreements to enter South Korea, France, and Romania.
  • Price Action: QSR shares are trading lower by 0.48% at $56.23 on the last check Wednesday.

