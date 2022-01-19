 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Launches Subscription Program Waiving Fees For Deliveries
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 19, 2022 1:17pm   Comments
7-Eleven Launches Subscription Program Waiving Fees For Deliveries

7-Eleven has launched a new program that waives the fee for delivery service in exchange for a monthly subscription.

What Happened: The Irving, Texas-based company debuted the 7NOW Gold Pass service through its app, which enables free deliveries on more than 3,000 food and drink items and groceries.

For a $5.95 a month subscription, 7-Eleven will deliver any customer order in what the company described as “typically in about 30 minutes.” Subscribers with at least $10 in delivered goods will receive additional benefits, including the option to select a free product. Members of the 7Rewards loyalty program can double the rewards when ordering through the 7NOW Gold Pass service

Why It Matters: 7-Eleven has been running a delivery service via its 7NOW app since 2018, and the company added that the new free service – which is available to its U.S. customers only – will pay for itself in about three delivery orders per month.

"Our 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service brings convenience to a whole new level, giving our customers the ability to order what they want, when they want it – and now as often as they want without an added delivery fee," said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven senior and chief digital officer. "Whether our customers are ordering their favorite snacks and drinks for a fun night in with friends and family, or keeping their home stocked with everyday essentials, they can have it all with the 7NOW Gold Pass service."

7-Eleven is a subsidiary of Japan’s Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC: SVNDY).

Photo: 7-Eleven

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

