Disney Drops Trailer For 'Moon Knight' Series Ahead Of March 30 Premiere
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 18, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has released the trailer for the latest addition to its Marvel Cinematic Universe: the six-episode series “Moon Knight,” which premieres March 30 on the Disney+ streaming service.

What Happened: According to a press release from Marvel Studios, “The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Oscar Isaac stars in “Moon Knight” and also serves as an executive producer, while Ethan Hawke co-stars as Arthur Harrow, a cult leader and the series’ chief villain. Disney premiered the “Moon Knight” trailer during Monday night's NFL game, part of the Super Wild Card Weekend, that was broadcast on the company’s ABC and ESPN networks.

What Else Happened: The Marvel Cinematic Universe was the dominant force at the 2021 film box office, with five of the top 10 grossing films involving Marvel characters in productions released by Disney and Sony Pictures (NYSE: SONY).

Related Link: Analysis: Has Disney Lost Faith In Pixar?

For “Moon Knight,” the new series makes a major change to the Steven Grant character, with the millionaire playboy of the comics turned into a working-class Londoner. Isaac, a Guatemalan-born American actor, enacted an English accent for his Steven Grant character throughout the trailer. The series was shot on London locations and in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

Photo: Disney+

Posted-In: Disney+ Ethan Hawke Marvel Cinematic Universe Oscar IsaacNews Best of Benzinga

