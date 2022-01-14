 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Home Depot And Lowe's Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2022 2:21pm   Comments
Share:
Why Home Depot And Lowe's Shares Are Falling Today

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) are trading lower amid overall market weakness. Stocks across sectors fell Friday following data showing a drop in U.S. retail sales as well as weaker-than-expected bank earnings. Fed tapering concerns have also impacted housing-related stocks. 

Retail sales fell by 1.9% in December, declining much more than the estimates for a 0.1% drop. Excluding auto sales, retail sales fell 2.3%, which was also much worse than estimates for a 0.3% rise.

The consumer price index increased by 0.5% for the month, which brought the total gain to 7% year-over-year, representing the highest levels since 1982.

The Federal Reserve has been stressing the importance of cooling inflation, with multiple policymakers signaling they expect to start raising rates as soon as March. A rise in rates could impact mortgage demand, which could weigh on housing-related sectors.

See Also: Why Disney Shares Are Falling Today

Home Depot and Lowe's are the two largest home improvement specialty retailers in the world.

HD, LOW Price Action: At time of publication, Home Depot was down 3.70% at $372.61 and Lowe's was down 3.44% at $372.61.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HD)

What Are Whales Doing With Home Depot
NanoVMs: Does The World's Software Infrastructure Need a Revamp?
Why This Analyst Is Bullish On Plug Power
Looking Into Home Depot Inc's Recent Short Interest
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Home Depot
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Home Depot 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Econ #s Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com