Jamestown Invest Doubled Latest Quarterly Dividend, Share Price Up 15.4%

Jamestown Invest, a public non-traded REIT, announced its fourth-quarter 2021 dividend effective for all shareholders of record as of Dec. 30, 2021. The announced dividend payment of 15 cents per share is a 100% increase over the 7.5 cents per share dividend paid during each of the first three quarters of 2021.

The company also released its fourth-quarter report this week to provide shareholders with an update on recent portfolio activity and the REIT’s updated net asset value (NAV) per share.

Quarterly Results: The REIT updated its NAV per share from $10.71 to $12.36 over the last quarter, a 15.4% increase. The NAV increase is mainly attributed to the increased value of the company’s real estate portfolio over the same period.

During the fourth quarter, the company’s real estate holdings increased in value by 13.3% to $45.2 million after executing a new 5,571 square foot lease that brought total occupancy to 100%.

What is a Non-Traded REIT? A public non-traded REIT is basically the same as most publicly-traded REITs except that its shares aren’t traded on a major stock exchange.

This type of REIT can offer benefits to those looking for long-term investments. Since the shares aren’t traded on the open market, their value isn’t affected by fluctuations in the stock market. Instead, the price of the shares are based on the current NAV.

Investors typically hold their shares until the company sells the assets and makes a final distribution to shareholders, or the REIT offers a redemption program to buy back shares at the current price based on NAV.

Glossary of Terms Used in This Article

Public Non-Traded REIT: Public non-listed REITs are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but they don't trade on major securities exchanges. They operate like listed REITs in nearly every other way, but they typically face redemption restrictions that limit their liquidity.

Net Asset Value (NAV): A valuation method based on the value of a company's assets minus its liabilities. NAV per share is calculated by dividing the company’s total net asset value by the number of shares outstanding.