Keyestone Group Partners With Hyatt To Develop Hello Kitty Hotel In China
- Hong Kong-based Keyestone Group has partnered with Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE: H) to develop China's first Hello Kitty Hotel in Sanya, Hainan.
- The hotel will be developed by the Keyestone Group and added to the JdV by the Hyatt brand.
- The hotel is expected to open by 2025 as part of the Sanya Hello Kitty Resort, the first Hello Kitty theme park in Hainan Province.
- Stephen Ho, president of Growth and Operations, Asia Pacific of Hyatt, said, "We are delighted to be working with Keyestone Group and are grateful to them for entrusting Hyatt with the first Hello Kitty-themed hotel in this fast-growing market and expand our brand portfolio in China."
- The hotel will feature 221 rooms and villas adorned with Hello Kitty designs and other well-known Sanrio characters.
- Price Action: H shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $95.03 on the last check Thursday.
