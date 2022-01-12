 Skip to main content

Energy Focus Partners With Gridwise To Promote nUVo Traveler Air Disinfector
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 10:55am   Comments
Energy Focus Partners With Gridwise To Promote nUVo Traveler Air Disinfector
  • Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ: EFOIis partnering with Gridwise, a gig-driver assistant mobile app, to market nUVo Traveler portable UVC air disinfectors to Gridwise members nationwide.
  • The partnership will involve a digital marketing campaign within and outside of the Gridwise app to effectively reach the 180,000+ active gig-driver members across the country.
  • Gridwise driver-members purchasing nUVo Traveler will receive specially designed car window decals to protect them with nUVo constant air disinfection.
  • Price Action: EFOI shares are trading lower by 6.79% at $2.55 on the last check Wednesday.

