Energy Focus Partners With Gridwise To Promote nUVo Traveler Air Disinfector
- Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ: EFOI) is partnering with Gridwise, a gig-driver assistant mobile app, to market nUVo Traveler portable UVC air disinfectors to Gridwise members nationwide.
- The partnership will involve a digital marketing campaign within and outside of the Gridwise app to effectively reach the 180,000+ active gig-driver members across the country.
- Gridwise driver-members purchasing nUVo Traveler will receive specially designed car window decals to protect them with nUVo constant air disinfection.
- Price Action: EFOI shares are trading lower by 6.79% at $2.55 on the last check Wednesday.
