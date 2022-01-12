Che Pope, Dan Gilbert Team Up To Launch Music-Based Lifestyle Brand WRKSHP In Detroit

WRKSHP, a music-based lifestyle company, launches Wednesday in Detroit with the goal of ultimately reshaping the music industry.

What To Know: WRKSHP is designed to disrupt the traditional record label model with partnerships offering artists a larger share of their talent-driven profits.

For years, the industry standard has been record deals that aren't favorable for up-and-coming artists. 360 deals are a famous example, in which record companies will pay for artists' promotion, marketing and more, but then are entitled to more of the artist’s profits as well.

“Instead of signing artists to these ‘360-degree’ deals, WRKSHP will partner with and educate creatives so they profit share from revenues derived from their intellectual property and most effectively monetize their art,” said Che Pope, CEO of WRKSHP. “By being truly transparent, WRKSHP empowers artists to realize their maximum potential.”

Why It's Important: Pope, a multi-platinum producer with decades of experience in the music industry, has worked with artists such as Kanye West, Eminem and Jay-Z. He teamed up Dan Gilbert, best known for founding Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) and incubating disruptive businesses like StockX and 100 Thieves, to bring WRKSHP to reality.

The pair aims to amplify emerging artists and bring transparency and integrity to an intentionally complex and outdated system designed to take advantage of artists.

Many artists are still signed to royalty-based contracts and don't participate in the ownership of their masters and intellectual property — arguably one of their most valuable assets. This recently played out when Taylor Swift was forced to re-record her old albums to regain ownership of her work. This is often times even worse for artists without the resources available to Swift.

WRKSHP seeks to upend that traditional model by building a community of emerging artists and providing infrastructure within which artists develop and thrive.

The announcement of WRKSHP honors the 63rd anniversary of Motown Records being formed by Berry Gordy.