Apogee Hikes Dividend By 10%, Adds 2M Shares To Buyback Authorization
- Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) increased its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.22 from $0.20 per share.
- The dividend is payable on February 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 31, 2022.
- The company’s Board also increased the existing share repurchase authorization by 2 million shares, bringing the total available share repurchase program to ~2.6 million shares.
- The company held cash and equivalents of $78.3 million as of November 27, 2021.
- Price Action: APOG shares closed lower by 0.67% at $47.34 on Tuesday.
