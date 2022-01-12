 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apogee Hikes Dividend By 10%, Adds 2M Shares To Buyback Authorization
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 7:36am   Comments
Share:
Apogee Hikes Dividend By 10%, Adds 2M Shares To Buyback Authorization
  • Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOGincreased its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.22 from $0.20 per share.
  • The dividend is payable on February 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 31, 2022.
  • The company’s Board also increased the existing share repurchase authorization by 2 million shares, bringing the total available share repurchase program to ~2.6 million shares.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $78.3 million as of November 27, 2021.
  • Price Action: APOG shares closed lower by 0.67% at $47.34 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APOG)

Apogee Enterprises Beats Q3 Estimates, Narrows FY22 EPS Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2021
Preview: Apogee Enterprises's Earnings
A Look Into Apogee Enterprises Debt
A Look Into Apogee Enterprises Price Over Earnings
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends Buybacks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com