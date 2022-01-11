 Skip to main content

Why Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 11, 2022 3:01pm
Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the IND application for BDTX-1535, a MasterKey inhibitor of EGFR for the treatment of glioblastoma and non-small cell lung cancer.

Black Diamond Therapeutics said it expects to initiate the Phase 1 study of BDTX-1535 in the first quarter and plans to provide a clinical update in the second half of 2023.

"We are incredibly pleased to announce the FDA allowance of our IND, representing a significant milestone for Black Diamond as we continue to mature our pipeline of MasterKey therapies," said David Epstein, president and CEO of Black Diamond Therapeutics. 

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. 

BDTX Price Action: Black Diamond has traded as low as $4.32 and as high as $37.76 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 14% at $5.13 at time of publication.

Photo: ckstockphoto from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

