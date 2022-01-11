 Skip to main content

VirTra Teams With Action Target To Provide Live Fire, Virtual Training Solutions
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 11:27am   Comments
  • VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) has agreed to team with Action Target Inc. to provide all-inclusive turnkey solutions for simulation training systems and live-fire shooting ranges. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • The companies see this teaming agreement as a mutually beneficial cross-selling opportunity for both companies' sales teams.
  • Meanwhile, VirTra and Action Target will continue to market and sell the standard products and services individually.
  • "We believe that clients needing live fire and virtual training will especially benefit from the close collaboration that this teaming agreement represents," said VirTra CEO and Chairman Bob Ferris.
  • Future projects will be implemented and managed by both parties along with co-branding to effectively execute the teaming agreement.
  • Price Action: VTSI shares are trading higher by 0.71% at $6.71 on the last check Tuesday.

