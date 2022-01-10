 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Figs Q4, FY21 Preliminary Revenue Tops Street View
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 10:30am   Comments
Share:
Figs Q4, FY21 Preliminary Revenue Tops Street View
  • Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) expects fourth-quarter FY21 sales of $128 million, a 42% year-on-year increase, versus the consensus of $120.35 million.
  • The company expects active customers to rise 46% Y/Y to 1.9 million, and the average order value to be $113, a 15% Y/Y growth.
  • The company expects FY21 revenue of $419 million (prior view $410 million), a 59% increase Y/Y and against the consensus of $411.7 million.
  • The apparel and lifestyle brand reiterated its long-term outlook, bringing in over $1 billion in revenues by 2025.
  • Price Action: FIGS shares are trading higher by 1.64% at $22.90 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FIGS)

50 Biggest Movers From Friday
Figs Names Daniella Turenshine As Finance Chief
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
91 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com