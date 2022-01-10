Figs Q4, FY21 Preliminary Revenue Tops Street View
- Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) expects fourth-quarter FY21 sales of $128 million, a 42% year-on-year increase, versus the consensus of $120.35 million.
- The company expects active customers to rise 46% Y/Y to 1.9 million, and the average order value to be $113, a 15% Y/Y growth.
- The company expects FY21 revenue of $419 million (prior view $410 million), a 59% increase Y/Y and against the consensus of $411.7 million.
- The apparel and lifestyle brand reiterated its long-term outlook, bringing in over $1 billion in revenues by 2025.
- Price Action: FIGS shares are trading higher by 1.64% at $22.90 on the last check Monday.
