Stryve Foods Raises $35M Via Equity Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 8:01am   Comments
  • Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAX) has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the issuance and sale in a private placement transaction.
  • The common stock (about 10.29 million) and warrants will be sold at a combined purchase price of $3.40.
  • Stryve Foods expects to receive gross proceeds from the offering of approximately $35.0 million. It intends to use the net proceeds for working capital to support near-term growth and capital expansion projects.
  • The company expects the offering to close on or about January 11, 2022.
  • Price Action: SNAX shares closed lower by 3.82% at $3.27 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings

