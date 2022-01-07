Stryve Foods Raises $35M Via Equity Offering
- Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAX) has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the issuance and sale in a private placement transaction.
- The common stock (about 10.29 million) and warrants will be sold at a combined purchase price of $3.40.
- Stryve Foods expects to receive gross proceeds from the offering of approximately $35.0 million. It intends to use the net proceeds for working capital to support near-term growth and capital expansion projects.
- The company expects the offering to close on or about January 11, 2022.
- Price Action: SNAX shares closed lower by 3.82% at $3.27 on Thursday.
