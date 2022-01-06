 Skip to main content

RADA Electronic Registers 54% Revenue Growth In FY21
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 1:38pm   Comments
  • RADA Electronic Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: RADA) states that its FY21 revenues amounted to $117 million, representing a growth of 54% year-over-year.
  • While announcing its Q3 results, the company had reiterated its expectations to surpass $120 million in revenue for FY21.
  • RADA expects to report its Q4 financial results on February 9, 2022.
  • "I am excited with our potential for strong growth in the years ahead, both in the US and in the rest of the world. Furthermore, the Active Protection market, that accounts for 50% of our addressable market, is expected to start contributing significantly to our top line only in 2023 and onwards," commented CEO Dov Sella.
  • Price Action: RADA shares traded higher by 2.56% at $9.61 on the last check Thursday.

