Atlas Air Orders Four New Boeing 777 Freighters
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) has ordered four new Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 777 freighters. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The company expects the delivery of the first 777-200LRFs in November 2022, with the other three expected to be delivered throughout 2023.
- Atlas Air expects the investment to bolster its 777 fleets, which currently include 14 freighters.
- "We anticipate this transaction will drive strong earnings and cash flows and enhance shareholder value," commented CEO John W. Dietrich.
- As previously announced, the company will take delivery of four new 747-8 freighters during 2022, with the first delivery expected in May.
- Price Action: AAWW shares trading lower by 0.68% at $90.98, and BA lower by 1.04% at $210.86 on the last check Thursday.
