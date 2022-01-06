 Skip to main content

Atlas Air Orders Four New Boeing 777 Freighters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 10:40am   Comments
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) has ordered four new Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 777 freighters. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The company expects the delivery of the first 777-200LRFs in November 2022, with the other three expected to be delivered throughout 2023.
  • Atlas Air expects the investment to bolster its 777 fleets, which currently include 14 freighters.
  • "We anticipate this transaction will drive strong earnings and cash flows and enhance shareholder value," commented CEO John W. Dietrich.
  • As previously announced, the company will take delivery of four new 747-8 freighters during 2022, with the first delivery expected in May.
  • Price Action: AAWW shares trading lower by 0.68% at $90.98, and BA lower by 1.04% at $210.86 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

