23 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) rose 54.3% to $0.9490 in pre-market trading after declining more than 11% on Wednesday.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) rose 35.1% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after the company said it was granted new US patent for compounds for neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) rose 10.6% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after declining over 9% on Wednesday.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) rose 9.6% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after dropping over 15% on Wednesday. The company yesterday named Dr. Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., MPH, as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 9.1% to $0.4380 in pre-market trading. TherapeuticsMD recently announced that the FDA approved a low dose version of Bijuva, an oral hormone therapy to treat women with vasomotor symptoms due to menopause.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 8.6% to $0.9120 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday. The company recently closed $25 million transaction with institutional investor.
- Largo Inc. (NASDAQ: LGO) rose 5.9% to $10.81 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 3% on Wednesday.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 5.8% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported topline results for Linzagolix 200 mg with add-back therapy in the Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 trial in patients with moderate-to-severe endometriosis-associated pain.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) rose 5.4% to $30.75 in pre-market trading. Murphy Oil is expected to report Q4 results on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) rose 5% to $13.83 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) fell 28.3% to $11.67 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak sales forecast for FY21. The company said it sees FY21 sales of $84 million to $84.5 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $90.9 million and also projects FY22 sales growth of 30% year over year. The company’s CEO Eric D. Hobbs will transition to president of Antibody Therapeutics Line.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) shares fell 14% to $0.9030 in pre-market trading after jumping over 31% on Wednesday.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares fell 11.9% to $4.35 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 12% on Wednesday.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 11.3% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Wednesday.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) fell 9.9% to $1.37 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced the USPTO granted the company U.S. Patent No. 11207271, entitled A Mazindol Ir/Sr Multilayer Tablet And Its Use For The Treatment Of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) shares fell 9.7% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Wednesday.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) fell 9.4% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 29% on NASDAQ.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) shares fell 7.2% to $2.05 in pre-market trading. Lixte Biotech shares jumped around 64% on Wednesday after the company announced that in preclinical studies its lead clinical compound, LB-100, a protein phosphatase inhibitor, was found to increase the responsiveness of diverse cancers to immunotherapy.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) fell 7% to $2.12 in pre-market trading. Oncternal Therapeutics recently announced consensus with the FDA on the Phase 3 registrational study design for zilovertamab in treatment of mantle cell lymphoma.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares fell 7% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. Plus Therapeutics recently announced it has met two significant milestones as it progresses toward cGMP manufacture of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares fell 6.9% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. Hoth Therapeutics recently announced proof-of-concept data generated using an Alzheimer's disease mouse model, supporting the therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) shares fell 5.8% to $3.89 in pre-market trading. Data Storage shares climbed more than 33% on Wednesday after the company announced a multi-million dollar contract with a professional sports team.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) fell 5.6% to $4.72 in pre-market trading. Connect Biopharma recently reported detailed dataset from global Phase 2b trial of CBP-201 in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
