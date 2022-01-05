Hasbro Partners With Creative Kids For New Play-Doh Products
- Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) has partnered with Creative Kids, an interactive kids' arts and crafts and STEM toys maker, to produce new Play-Doh branded products in 2022. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Through the multi-year, multi-national licensing agreement, the companies will introduce a full line of Play-Doh toys with new twists in the Air Dry & Modeling Clay compounds space.
- The first products in this new line will debut in the spring.
- Price Action: HAS shares are trading higher by 1.06% at $105.02 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.