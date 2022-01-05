 Skip to main content

Hasbro Partners With Creative Kids For New Play-Doh Products
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 12:24pm   Comments
Hasbro Partners With Creative Kids For New Play-Doh Products
  • Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) has partnered with Creative Kids, an interactive kids' arts and crafts and STEM toys maker, to produce new Play-Doh branded products in 2022. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Through the multi-year, multi-national licensing agreement, the companies will introduce a full line of Play-Doh toys with new twists in the Air Dry & Modeling Clay compounds space.
  • The first products in this new line will debut in the spring.
  • Price Action: HAS shares are trading higher by 1.06% at $105.02 on the last check Wednesday.

