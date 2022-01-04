Toyota's 2021 US Sales Surge 10.4%, Outnumbers GM
- Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) reported the calendar year 2021 U.S. sales of 2.33 million vehicles, an increase of 10.4% on a volume and 11.5% on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.
- Toyota outnumbered General Motors Co's (NYSE: GM) 2.2 million vehicle deliveries in 2021.
- For the year, the Toyota division reported U.S. sales increase of 10.3%, with Lexus sales growth of 10.7%.
- Electric Powered Vehicle (EPV) sales totaled 583,697 vehicles, a 73.2% jump Y/Y. Lexus division's EPV sales rose 24.6% in 2021.
- EPV made up one-quarter of Toyota Motor North America's 2021 sales volume.
- TMNA reported December U.S. 2021 sales of 174,115 vehicles, a decrease of 30.2% on a volume and down 27.7% on a DSR basis.
- Toyota division posted December U.S. sales of 150,072 vehicles, down 29.0% Y/Y, while Lexus division posted sales of 24,043 vehicles, down 37.1% Y/Y.
- Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 6.73% at $198.82 on the last check Tuesday.
