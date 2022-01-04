 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ideanomics Invests In InoBat To Collaborate On EV Battery Offerings
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 7:42am   Comments
Share:
Ideanomics Invests In InoBat To Collaborate On EV Battery Offerings

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) has made a strategic investment in InoBat Auto, a European-based premium battery technology and manufacturing company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

  • The investment will support the completion of InoBat's R&D center and pilot battery plant located in Voderady, Slovakia, by the end of 2022.
  • The parties will also collaborate to develop, produce, and distribute integrated battery pack solutions for the U.S. market. The partnership will help accelerate Ideanomics subsidiaries' growth and deliver potential revenue opportunities targeting other U.S. commercial EV fleet customers.
  • InoBat is actively pursuing plans to build several gigafactories on additional sites across Europe and other global locations through 2024.
  • Andy Palmer has joined InoBat to drive the development of the European-based R&D and battery production center.
  • "With Rio Tinto and Amara Raja's recent strategic investments and relationships in Europe and Asia, we believe that InoBat will have access to the materials and rare-earth metals necessary to produce batteries at scale and help to minimize supply chain risks across our Ideanomics Mobility operating companies," said Robin Mackie, President of Ideanomics Mobility.
  • Price Action: IDEX shares are trading higher by 2.90% at $1.43 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IDEX)

23 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Ideanomics' WAVE Expands Sourcewell Partnership On Wireless EV Charging
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Ideanomics Pockets $5.5M Purchase Order From Global Environmental Products
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com