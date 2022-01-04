Tesla, Apple and This Chipmaker Are Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Tuesday.

What Happened: Tesla is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 862 mentions as at press time, followed by exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) with 341 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 145 and 122 mentions, respectively.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s shares gained more than 13% in Monday’s regular trading session after the Elon Musk-led company reported record fourth-quarter deliveries despite global supply headwinds.

Apple is seeing high interest on the forum after the iPhone maker on Monday became the first company to breach the $3 trillion market capitalization mark.

Nvidia’s shares rose along with shares of other chipmakers on Monday after Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely cited a weekend report from the Semiconductor Industry Association and noted that November chip sales were “well above” seasonal trends, while lead times continued to get longer.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 13.5% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $1,199.78 and further rose almost 0.9% in the after-hours session to $1,209.97.

