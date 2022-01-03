Why Nio Shares Are Rising Today

NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading higher Monday morning after the company announced its December, fourth-quarter and full-year delivery numbers.

Nio announced it delivered 10,489 vehicles in December, representing an increase of 49.7% year-over-year. The company said it delivered 25,034 vehicles in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of 44.3% year-over-year.

Nio delivered 91,429 vehicles in total during 2021, representing an increase of 109.1% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries for Nio's ES8, ES6 and EC6 models reached 167,070 on Dec. 31.

Nio expects to begin delivering its ET7 sedan in March 2022, followed by the ET5 in September 2022.

NIO Price Action: Nio has traded as low as $27.52 and as high as $66.99 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.55% at $33.12 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Nio.