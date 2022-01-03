 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Nio Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 03, 2022 9:22am   Comments
Share:
Why Nio Shares Are Rising Today

NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading higher Monday morning after the company announced its December, fourth-quarter and full-year delivery numbers.

Nio announced it delivered 10,489 vehicles in December, representing an increase of 49.7% year-over-year. The company said it delivered 25,034 vehicles in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of 44.3% year-over-year.

Nio delivered 91,429 vehicles in total during 2021, representing an increase of 109.1% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries for Nio's ES8, ES6 and EC6 models reached 167,070 on Dec. 31. 

Nio expects to begin delivering its ET7 sedan in March 2022, followed by the ET5 in September 2022.

See Also: China to Cut EV Subsidies By 30% In 2022: What That Means For Tesla, Nio, XPeng And Others

NIO Price Action: Nio has traded as low as $27.52 and as high as $66.99 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.55% at $33.12 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Nio.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise On First Trading Day Of 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2022
This Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese Automaker Sold More EVs Than Xpeng, Li Auto, Nio Combined In 2021
Nio Executive Moves Over To Another Chinese EV Startup As CEO
Volkswagen Misses 2021 ID. Target In China, Beats Nio Deliveries In December But Falls Short Of These Startups
Alibaba, JD Fall As Evergrande Suspends Hong Kong Trading; EV Stocks Strike Gains On Upbeat Deliveries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Retail Sales Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com