 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 30, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Block Inc (NYSE: SQ), are trading higher Thursday following better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data, which has lifted recovery sentiment.

Initial unemployment filings dipped last week moving closer to the lowest level in more than 50 years, according to the Labor Department.

Jobless claims fell by 8,000, coming in at 198,000 for the week ending Dec. 25 and beating the expectation of 205,000. 

Continuing claims dropped to 1.72 million, representing the lowest level since March 7, 2020. When the pandemic accelerated, the national unemployment rate peaked at 14.8% in April, 2020. The current national unemployment rate is 4.2%.

See Also: Why Biogen Shares Are Falling Today

Block provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services.

SQ Price Action: Block has traded as low as $157.57 and as high as $289.23 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.31% at $167.21 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Block.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

Why Cathie Wood Sees Stocks Of Innovative Companies 'Maligned This Year' Be Rewarded 'Handsomely' In 2022
Fintech Focus For December 29, 2021
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SQ
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Fintech Focus For December 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Econ #s Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com