Why Affirm Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 30, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
Why Affirm Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM), are trading higher Thursday following better-than-expected US jobless claims data, which has lifted recovery sentiment.

Initial unemployment filings dipped last week moving closer to the lowest level in more than 50 years, according to the Labor Department.

Jobless claims fell by 8,000, coming in at 198,000 for the week ending Dec. 25 and beating the expectation of 205,000. 

Continuing claims dropped to 1.72 million, representing the lowest level since March 7, 2020. When the pandemic accelerated, the national unemployment rate peaked at 14.8% in April, 2020. The current national unemployment rate is 4.2%.

See Also: Why Biogen Shares Are Falling Today

Affirm Holdings offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions and a consumer-focused app.

AFRM Price Action: Affirm has traded as low as $46.50 and as high as $176.65 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 8.46% at $106.56 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Econ #s Movers Trading Ideas

