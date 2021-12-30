Zhihu Shares Pop As Jefferies Initiates Coverage With Bullish View
- Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong initiated coverage of Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH) with a Buy and $10.40 price target. The price target implies a 103.92% upside.
- Zhihu has developed into a "high-quality and trustworthy" online content community, with users sharing knowledge, experience, and insights and finding answers.
- Chong added Zhihu's content-centric approach leads to viral effects in users, advertisers, and content creators.
- Zhihu has a content-centric monetization strategy with multiple business models.
- Zhihu is a Q&A-inspired online content community in China primarily offering user-generated content and professionally generated content.
- It generates revenues from Advertising services, Paid membership services, Content-commerce solutions, and Others. It derives all its revenues within China.
- Price Action: ZH shares traded higher by 1.76% at $5.20 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for ZH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Jefferies
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Oct 2021
|China Renaissance
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|86 Research
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
