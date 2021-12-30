 Skip to main content

Zhihu Shares Pop As Jefferies Initiates Coverage With Bullish View
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 10:27am   Comments
  • Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong initiated coverage of Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH) with a Buy and $10.40 price target. The price target implies a 103.92% upside.
  • Zhihu has developed into a "high-quality and trustworthy" online content community, with users sharing knowledge, experience, and insights and finding answers.
  • Chong added Zhihu's content-centric approach leads to viral effects in users, advertisers, and content creators.
  • Zhihu has a content-centric monetization strategy with multiple business models.
  • Zhihu is a Q&A-inspired online content community in China primarily offering user-generated content and professionally generated content. 
  • It generates revenues from Advertising services, Paid membership services, Content-commerce solutions, and Others. It derives all its revenues within China.
  • Price Action: ZH shares traded higher by 1.76% at $5.20 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for ZH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2021China RenaissanceInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 202186 ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ORLYDA DavidsonMaintains700.0
ULTADA DavidsonMaintains500.0
TSCODA DavidsonMaintains232.0
BZJefferiesInitiates Coverage On44.0
ZHJefferiesInitiates Coverage On10.4
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
