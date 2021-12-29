 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WISeKey Shares Pop After Sharing Key Business Milestones For 2021
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
WISeKey Shares Pop After Sharing Key Business Milestones For 2021
  • Cybersecurity and IoT company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEYsummarised its key business milestones for 2021. 
  • WISeKey sees 2021 full-year revenue of ~$20 million, a 32% increase year-over-year.
  • However, WISeKey noted it had an annual revenue potential of $30 million based on recently received orders and the demand from its clients, had COVID-related supply issues not been in a factor.
  • Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's CEO, noted, "Following a year of significant investment and strategic realignment, backed by a strong cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash position of $33 million at the end of Q3 2021 (from $17.4 million at June 30, 2020), we now find ourselves ideally positioned for the future. This cash position means that we have reserves available to quickly make key strategic investments and also continue to finance our business units whilst we support and develop our revenue generation in the AI and NFT segments."
  • Price Action: WKEY shares traded higher by 5.82% at $4.30 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WKEY)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2021
First Ever NFT ETF Launches: Here Are The Details And Holdings Of NFTZ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com