 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EHang Launches 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center In Guangzhou
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
EHang Launches 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center In Guangzhou
  • EHang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EH) has partnered with Guangzhou Development District Communications Investment Group Co., LTD (GDDCI) to jointly launch the 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center at the Innovation Park in Huangpu District, Guangzhou, China.
  • The new center is designed and developed as a new operation spot with all necessary infrastructures for EHang AAVs under the 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative.
  • EHang and GDDCI established this joint venture for the 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center and local UAM route planning and AAV operations.
  • Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of EHang, said, "We expect to build Guangzhou into a model city for UAM and have plans to extend it to more cities across the country and worldwide."
  • Price Action: EH shares are trading lower by 4.68% at $14.04 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EH)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com