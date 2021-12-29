EHang Launches 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center In Guangzhou
- EHang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EH) has partnered with Guangzhou Development District Communications Investment Group Co., LTD (GDDCI) to jointly launch the 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center at the Innovation Park in Huangpu District, Guangzhou, China.
- The new center is designed and developed as a new operation spot with all necessary infrastructures for EHang AAVs under the 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative.
- EHang and GDDCI established this joint venture for the 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center and local UAM route planning and AAV operations.
- Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of EHang, said, "We expect to build Guangzhou into a model city for UAM and have plans to extend it to more cities across the country and worldwide."
- Price Action: EH shares are trading lower by 4.68% at $14.04 on the last check Wednesday.
