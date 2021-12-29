Victoria's Secret Adopts $250M Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; Reaffirms Q4 Outlook
- Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Goldman Sachs & Co LLC to repurchase $250 million of the company's common stock.
- Under the ASR, the company will make an initial payment of $250 million to Goldman Sachs and will receive about 4.1 million shares.
- The final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2022.
- Victoria's Secret reaffirmed Q4 guidance provided on November 17, 2021, for sales to be flat to up 3% versus last year's sales of $2.100 billion and EPS guidance of $2.35 - $2.65.
- Price Action: VSCO shares are trading higher by 8.28% at $52.60 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.