 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read BofA's Take On U.S. Light Vehicle Sales
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
Read BofA's Take On U.S. Light Vehicle Sales
  • BofA analyst John Murphy sees U.S. light-vehicle sales down ~20% year-over-year in December on a selling day adjusted basis yielding a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 12.9 million vehicles.
  • Murphy said that the expected weak performance reflects depressed sales due to the ongoing supply shock.
  • Murphy added that if December sales are in-line with his estimate, it would mark the third month of essentially flattish performance in SAAR and bring 2021 complete year sales to a little less than 15 million units, up just 3% from the COVID-induced tough of 14.5 million units.
  • Murphy's channel checks suggest that the range of sales estimate in December 2021 remains "quite wide," which he calls "not too surprising given the lacking visibility."
  • Publicly traded automakers include Daimler (OTC: DDAIF), Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC), Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY), Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY).
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 0.06% at $1,093.31 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for DDAIF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2021Kepler CheuvreuxUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DDAIF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F + DDAIF)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Tesla Analyst Says 2022 Could Be An Inflection Point For EV Maker; Sees Capacity Double By End Of Year
Ford Up 2% As Option Traders Remain Heavily Bullish
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With F
CES Growing Virtual, Ford In China, Apple AR Headset Push, Bitcoin Rebound, US Holiday Sales: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SHOPRoth CapitalMaintains1,650.0
RIOTRoth CapitalMaintains46.0
QHRoth CapitalMaintains3.0
PHUNRoth CapitalMaintains4.0
MCHXRoth CapitalMaintains4.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com