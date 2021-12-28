Read BofA's Take On U.S. Light Vehicle Sales
- BofA analyst John Murphy sees U.S. light-vehicle sales down ~20% year-over-year in December on a selling day adjusted basis yielding a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 12.9 million vehicles.
- Murphy said that the expected weak performance reflects depressed sales due to the ongoing supply shock.
- Murphy added that if December sales are in-line with his estimate, it would mark the third month of essentially flattish performance in SAAR and bring 2021 complete year sales to a little less than 15 million units, up just 3% from the COVID-induced tough of 14.5 million units.
- Murphy's channel checks suggest that the range of sales estimate in December 2021 remains "quite wide," which he calls "not too surprising given the lacking visibility."
- Publicly traded automakers include Daimler (OTC: DDAIF), Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC), Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY), Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY).
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 0.06% at $1,093.31 on the last check Tuesday.
