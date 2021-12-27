Li-Cycle To Redeem All Outstanding Warrants
- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) to redeem all of its warrants to purchase common shares that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on January 26, 2022, for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant.
- The Warrants are listed on the NYSE and governed by a Warrant Agreement dated September 23, 2020.
- Under the Warrant Agreement, there were 15 million warrants originally issued under Peridot Acquisition Corp's IPO and 8 million warrants issued in a private placement to Peridot Acquisition Sponsor, LLC concurrently with the closing of Peridot's IPO.
- Holders may elect to surrender their warrants on a "make-whole exercise" before the redemption date of January 26, 2022.
- Price Action: LICY shares are trading higher by 3.88% at $10.44 during the premarket session on Monday.
