Why Tesla Shares Are Rising Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading higher Thursday on continued strength after CEO Elon Musk recently announced he had sold enough stock to reach his goal of selling 10% of his Tesla stake.

A TrueCar forecast also projected that Tesla's fourth-quarter sales in the U.S. will come in at 97,417 vehicles, representing an increase of 42.80% year-over-year and a 28.80% increase quarter-over-quarter.

TrueCar predicts that Tesla will deliver 36,300 electric vehicles in the U.S. in December, representing a 34.70% increase year-over-year and about a 7% increase compared to last month. According to the report, Tesla sold 33,980 electric vehicles during the month of November.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as high as $1,243.49 and as low as $539.49 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 5.56% at $1,064.98 at time of publication.

