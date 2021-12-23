 Skip to main content

Why Tesla Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 23, 2021 2:57pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading higher Thursday on continued strength after CEO Elon Musk recently announced he had sold enough stock to reach his goal of selling 10% of his Tesla stake.

See Also: Just Where Does Elon Musk Live? Tesla Chief Denies Report He's In A $12M Austin Mansion

A TrueCar forecast also projected that Tesla's fourth-quarter sales in the U.S. will come in at 97,417 vehicles, representing an increase of 42.80% year-over-year and a 28.80% increase quarter-over-quarter.

TrueCar predicts that Tesla will deliver 36,300 electric vehicles in the U.S. in December, representing a 34.70% increase year-over-year and about a 7% increase compared to last month. According to the report, Tesla sold 33,980 electric vehicles during the month of November.

Related Link: Tesla Q4 Sales Expected To Jump 43% On Robust December Deliveries: TrueCar

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as high as $1,243.49 and as low as $539.49 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 5.56% at $1,064.98 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.

Posted-In: Elon Musk why it's movingNews Retail Sales Movers Trading Ideas

