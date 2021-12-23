Canadian Pacific Railway, Canpotex Ink New Long-Term Agreement
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP) entered a new long-term agreement with Canpotex Limited. The new seven-year contract is a successor to the current, 10-year agreement between the companies, which expires in 2022. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- CP is the primary rail transportation provider supporting delivery of Canadian potash to Canpotex's overseas export markets.
- CP allows Canpotex's supply chain to be optimized efficiently and safely from mine to port terminals by leveraging its service options and network capacity.
- Price Action: CP shares traded lower by 0.05% at $71.74 in the last check Thursday.
