Apple Shuts 8 Shops Amid COVID-19 Resurgence: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 5:49am   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) temporarily shuttered at least eight retail stores in the U.S. and Canada since December 21 as COVID-19 cases surged among the public and employees, Bloomberg reports.
  • Apple typically shuts down a retail store when around 10% of staff members test positive for COVID-19.
  • "We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees," the report quoted Apple.
  • As COVID-19 case numbers and the omicron variant surge worldwide, Apple has started to limit occupancy inside its retail stores to promote social distancing. 
  • Apple also restored its mask mandate across all U.S. stores and has once again put in plexiglass dividers to protect employees.
  • Apple also added an incentive to order online. It launched free two-hour delivery for its products in "most metro areas." The deal runs through December 24. That shipping option typically costs $9.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.35% at $176.26 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

