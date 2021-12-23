 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Mobiquity Launches Service Offerings For Its SaaS Platform MobiExchange
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Mobiquity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MOBQ) announced new service offerings for MobiExchange, the Company’s SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services.

Mobiquity is a leading provider of next-generation advertising. MobiExchange is a SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services, specifically designed for non-technical personnel to assist them in reaching their target audiences.

What Happened: MobiExchange has recently added political audiences to its existing consumer and automotive audiences.

Now, political advertisers can onboard their offline data to MobiExchange.

Advertisers can create targetable and look-a-like audiences for their programmatic media buying campaigns. 

These targetable audiences can then be used directly on the Company’s Advangelists Platform or exported and used on various 3rd party platforms, creating an accurate one-stop seamless service.

Why It Matters: MobiExchange allows the advertiser to turn their offline data into actionable data within minutes and does it without incurring the burden of an expensive in-house tech team.

MobiExchange is one of the fastest, easiest, and most affordable ways for small and medium-sized brands and advertising agencies to enhance and manage a digital media campaign. 

Price Action: MOBQ shares closed lower by 4.32% at $2.66 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Exclusives Tech

