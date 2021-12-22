 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Median Home Prices Set New Record High: What Does 2022 Look Like?
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 22, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Share:
Median Home Prices Set New Record High: What Does 2022 Look Like?

The U.S. median home sale price reached a $360,500 record peak in the four-week period ending Dec. 19, according to data from the brokerage Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN). The new price marks a 15% year-over-year increase.

What Happened: The median asking price of newly listed homes during the same period was $347,475, up 14% from the same time one year ago and up 29% from the same period in pre-COVID-19 pandemic 2019. Pending home sales were up 0.1% year-over-year, the smallest annual uptick since June 2020, and were also up 46% compared to the same period in 2019.

Redfin attributed to the latest sales activity data to a limited supply — the number of homes for sale dropped by 26% to an all-time low.

"As the number of homes for sale drops to a new all-time low every week, homebuyers have a sense that the well is running dry," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Fewer homes are selling because of a lack of supply, while demand remains strong. That's why home prices continue to climb higher and higher. But once mortgage rates increase in 2022, I expect the rate of price growth to slow down significantly."

Related Link: Bank Of Montreal Acquires Bank Of The West For $16.3B In Cash

What Else Happened: Separately, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) released its latest economic and mortgage market forecasts. For 2021, the MBA is predicting purchase originations to reach $1.61 trillion, setting a new record and bypassing the previous all-time high of $1.51 trillion from 2005. The trade group anticipates refinancing originations will come in at $2.32 trillion, down from last year’s $2.63. trillion but also still the third-highest ever. Overall, mortgage originations are expected to finish the year at around $3.93 trillion, slightly under 2020’s record of $4.1 trillion.

Looking ahead into 2022, the MBA expects total mortgage originations are expected to decrease to $2.61 trillion, with purchase originations aiming to set another record high at $1.74 trillion while refinance originations slide to $870 billion. Home-price growth is forecast to moderate to 5.1% while mortgage rates are expected to inch up and reach 4% by December 2022.

Photo: Paul Brennan / Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RDFN)

Apple To $200? Investing In Metaverse? Gene Munster And Todd Gordon Will Discuss On Benzinga Live
Is The iBuying Model Doomed To Fail In The US Housing Market?
Fed News: Investors Waiting on New Chair Nominee & Taper Update
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Real Estate Investors Bought 18% Of Homes Sold In Q3: Report
Recap: Redfin Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Home Prices Housing mortgage Mortgage Bankers Association propertyNews Real Estate Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com