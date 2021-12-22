32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares surged 31.7% to $2.41 after the company announced it was awarded a multiple award blanket purchase agreement by the United States Customs and Border Protection worth up to $90 million over five years.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVTL) shares jumped 29.5% to $11.82. Vertical Aerospace recently listed on NYSE following merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 23.9% to $1.3750 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $6 price target.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) shares jumped 18.9% to $2.9730. Barnwell Industries recently reported Q4 EPS of $0.16 up from $0.08 in the year-ago period.
- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) gained 18.2% to $5.40 after the company entered into a Master Service Agreement with PRC Clinical, a contract research organization (CRO), to conduct BioRestorative's Phase 2 trial.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 15.6% to $2.15 after gaining around 22% on Tuesday.
- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) gained 14.4% to $6.29.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 13.7% to $1.58. DBV Technologies shares dropped over 48% on Tuesday after the company announced it decided not to pursue the sequential approach to the development plans for Viaskin Peanut.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) gained 13.6% to $3.8410. Inspira Technologies recently announced a strategic agreement with Innovimed for the potential deployment of 1,522 ART systems in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) surged 12.7% to $3.2250. Bellerophon Therapeutics recently reported top-line data from the Phase 2 acute dose escalation study of INOpulse for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 11.2% to $3.27. Qutoutiao recently reported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 14.6% year-on-year to $149.8 million.
- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT) rose 10.1% to $5.80.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) gained 10% to $3.08. Spartan Capital initiated coverage of Salem Media Group with a Buy and $6 price target.
- BK Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: BKTI) jumped 9.7% to $2.2807. BK Technologies reported FY21 bookings of over $54 million.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) gained 8.5% to $8.24.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) rose 8.3% to $3.3775 after jumping more than 10% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares dipped 88.2% to $9.95 after the company reported data from ENIGMA 2 Phase 3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and KRYPTOS Phase 2/3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Both ENIGMA 2 and KRYPTOS studies met their histologic co-primary endpoints but did not achieve statistical significance on the patient-reported symptomatic co-primary endpoints.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) dipped 27% to $14.70.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 26.7% to $7.25 after the company swung to a loss in the third quarter. Craig-Hallum downgraded CalAmp from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $14 to $10.
- AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) fell 25.4% to $6.88 after the company priced 3.6 million shares at $7 per share to raise $24.9 million in a secondary public offering.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) dropped 23.7% to $24.66.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RKLY) dropped 19% to $4.27 after the company adjusted FY21 and FY22 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 18% to $4.42. Reliance Global Group announced definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6 million in cash and stock.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) dipped 17.3% to $5.97.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) fell 15.6% to $1.8050.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) shares fell 13.6% to $8.88. Jefferies downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $46 to $10.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) fell 13.7% to $2.6550.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dropped 10.4% to $42.00. AeroCentury recently reported a 5-for-1 split, effective Jan. 10, 2022.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) fell 9.7% to $12.90. iSpecimen recently announced that it has expanded its global supplier network.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) fell 8.4% to $1.96 after climbing around 18% on Tuesday.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 6.3% to $1.55 after surging 16% on Tuesday.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares fell 6.3% to $10.34 after jumping around 45% on Tuesday.
