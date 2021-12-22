 Skip to main content

Morgan Stanley Sees Surprise Upside In Apple's iPhone Production
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone production could surprise to the upside this quarter, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty notes, as lead times are declining to "more normalized levels."
  • Citing a "handful" of data points that the firm has seen over the past month, Huberty mentions that the supply of semi-related components is improving, and iPhone builds in the December quarter are "stable" at 82 million units. 
  • Related Content: KeyBanc Sees Robust Demand For Apple iPhone 13
  • Additionally, Apple sees an improved supply for power management integrated circuits and world-facing camera modules. 
  • All of which suggests that iPhone builds in December are likely to be flat or slightly down month-over-month, compared to a significant month-over-month decline in previous years.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.85% at $174.46 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021Evercore ISI GroupMaintainsOutperform
Dec 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Analyst Ratings Tech

