Morgan Stanley Sees Surprise Upside In Apple's iPhone Production
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone production could surprise to the upside this quarter, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty notes, as lead times are declining to "more normalized levels."
- Citing a "handful" of data points that the firm has seen over the past month, Huberty mentions that the supply of semi-related components is improving, and iPhone builds in the December quarter are "stable" at 82 million units.
- Additionally, Apple sees an improved supply for power management integrated circuits and world-facing camera modules.
- All of which suggests that iPhone builds in December are likely to be flat or slightly down month-over-month, compared to a significant month-over-month decline in previous years.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.85% at $174.46 on the last check Wednesday.
