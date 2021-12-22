 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 10:22am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

  1. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) - P/E: 6.39
  2. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) - P/E: 6.0
  3. Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) - P/E: 6.54
  4. BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) - P/E: 3.27
  5. Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) - P/E: 6.7

Eagle Bulk Shipping saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.63 in Q2 to 4.52 now. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.1, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.01. Tutor Perini saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.61 in Q2 to 0.3 now. BlueLinx Hldgs has reported Q3 earnings per share at 4.74, which has decreased by 59.17% compared to Q2, which was 11.61. Most recently, Greenland Technologies reported earnings per share at 0.09, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.26.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

