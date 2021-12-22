 Skip to main content

MagnaChip Ratifies $75M Share Buyback
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 9:24am   Comments
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp's (NYSE: MX) board approved a share buyback program of up to $75 million.
  • MagnaChip forged an accelerated stock repurchase agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to repurchase an aggregate of $37.5 million of Magnachip's common stock.
  • MagnaChip held $276.3 million in cash and equivalents and generated $19.7 million in operating cash flow as of September 30.
  • MagnaChip designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, and consumer, industrial, and automotive.
  • Price Action: MX shares traded higher by 1.59% at $19.15 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

