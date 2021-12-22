 Skip to main content

Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 6:09am   Comments
Read Why SMBC Nikko Is Bullish On Microsoft
  • SMBC Nikko analyst Steve Koenig initiated coverage of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) with an Outperform rating and $410 price target.
  • The price target implies an upside of 28%. Microsoft is successfully transitioning its customers to the cloud.
  • Koenig said that Microsoft is "well-positioned at the center of the big secular trends in software" and is primed to capitalize on IT spending priorities.
  • Given Azure's continued momentum, Koenig sees the Microsoft cloud unit being "within spitting distance of AWS for public cloud market leadership by 2025."
  • Price Action: MSFT shares closed higher by 2.31% at $327.29 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021SMBC NikkoInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Nov 2021Credit SuisseAssumesOutperform
Nov 2021Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

