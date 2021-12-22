Read Why SMBC Nikko Is Bullish On Microsoft
- SMBC Nikko analyst Steve Koenig initiated coverage of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) with an Outperform rating and $410 price target.
- The price target implies an upside of 28%. Microsoft is successfully transitioning its customers to the cloud.
- Koenig said that Microsoft is "well-positioned at the center of the big secular trends in software" and is primed to capitalize on IT spending priorities.
- Given Azure's continued momentum, Koenig sees the Microsoft cloud unit being "within spitting distance of AWS for public cloud market leadership by 2025."
- Price Action: MSFT shares closed higher by 2.31% at $327.29 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for MSFT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|SMBC Nikko
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Nov 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Assumes
|Outperform
|Nov 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
