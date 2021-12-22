Disney Extends CFO Christine McCarthy's Contract
- The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) extended Christine McCarthy's contract as the CFO through June 30, 2024.
- McCarthy's contract previously had been set to expire at the end of 2022.
- McCarthy is a 22- year veteran of Disney and has been the CFO since 2015.
- McCarthy first joined Disney in 2000, and before becoming CFO in 2015, she was EVP, Corporate Real Estate, Alliances, and Treasurer.
- Walt Disney owns the rights to some of the most globally recognized characters, from Mickey Mouse to Luke Skywalker. These characters and others are featured in several Disney theme parks worldwide. Disney makes live-action and animated films under studios like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.
- Price Action: DIS shares closed higher by 3.13% at $151.05 on Tuesday.
