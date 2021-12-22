 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney Extends CFO Christine McCarthy's Contract
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 5:32am   Comments
Share:
Disney Extends CFO Christine McCarthy's Contract
  • The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) extended Christine McCarthy's contract as the CFO through June 30, 2024.
  • McCarthy's contract previously had been set to expire at the end of 2022.
  • Related Content: Disney Chair Discusses Exit Plans, Strategic Acquisitions
  • McCarthy is a 22- year veteran of Disney and has been the CFO since 2015.
  • McCarthy first joined Disney in 2000, and before becoming CFO in 2015, she was EVP, Corporate Real Estate, Alliances, and Treasurer.
  • Walt Disney owns the rights to some of the most globally recognized characters, from Mickey Mouse to Luke Skywalker. These characters and others are featured in several Disney theme parks worldwide. Disney makes live-action and animated films under studios like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.
  • Price Action: DIS shares closed higher by 3.13% at $151.05 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Apple And Disney Merging Into A Single Company? Bob Iger Says It Was A Real Possibility If Not For Steve Jobs' Demise
Why Disney Shares Are Rising Today
Disney Chair Discusses Exit Plans, Strategic Acquisitions
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Cathie Wood Reduces Disney Stake By 25% On Monday Amid Omicron Concerns
Is Now The Right Time To Buy Disney? Why BofA Analyst Says Stock Is Heading Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com