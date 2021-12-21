 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Euro-Syns Agrees To Tender Full Zardoya Otis Stake To Otis' Offer
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 1:35pm   Comments
Share:
Euro-Syns Agrees To Tender Full Zardoya Otis Stake To Otis' Offer
  • Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) subsidiary inked an agreement for Euro-Syns, S.A. to voluntary tender stake in Zardoya Otis, S.A. at an offer price of €7.14 (€7.07 after adjusting for announced dividends). 
  • The offer price pre-dividends of €7.21 represents a premium of 33% to Zardoya Otis's one-month volume-weighted average price as of September 23, implying a total equity value of €3.39 billion. 
  • Related ContentOtis To Buyout Interest In Zardoya Otis
  • The transaction is an all-cash voluntary tender offer and will delist Zardoya Otis from the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, and Valencia Stock exchanges and is expected to close in 2Q22.
  • Otis expects the transaction to be up to mid-single-digit percentage accretive to its adjusted EPS starting 2023 and FY22 EPS accretion to be in a range of 3 to 5 cents. 
  • Otis obtained permanent debt financing for the transaction on November 12, 2021. 
  • Price Action: OTIS shares are trading higher by 2.13% at $84.08 on the last check on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OTIS)

CNBC's Final Trades: Qualcomm, Berkshire Hathaway, Otis Worldwide And This Financial Services Company
Otis Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Insights
Otis Worldwide Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com