5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) - P/E: 9.52 Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) - P/E: 1.73 Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) - P/E: 6.12 QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) - P/E: 2.19 Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) - P/E: 9.73

Most recently, Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share at 4.04, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 3.34. Remark Hldgs saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.02 in Q2 to -0.07 now. Himax Technologies's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.8, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.62. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.2%, which has increased by 0.97% from last quarter's yield of 1.23%.

QIWI has been featured as a value stock. QIWI's Q3 EPS sits at 0.6, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Its most recent dividend yield is at 15.54%, which has increased by 3.23% from 12.31% in the previous quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.61 in Q2 to 0.63 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.9%, which has increased by 0.23% from 1.67% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.