Playboy Unveils CENTERFOLD With Cardi B As Platform's Founding Creative Director
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 5:27am   Comments
  • PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) owned lifestyle brand Playboy has launched CENTERFOLD, a creator-led platform.
  • Centerfold will facilitate creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses. 
  • The platform's founding launch creators include Cardi B, Amanda Cerny, Lana Rhodes, Gigi Goode, Elsa Jean, Ana Foxxx, Mia Malkova, Keegan Whicker, Kate Amouranth, Leila Leilani, James Maas, plus numerous Playmates. Cardi B also serves as the platform's Founding Creative Director.
  • Centerfold creators can offer personal content subscriptions, direct messages with their fans, and more.
  • Price Action: PLBY shares are trading higher by 6.23% at $30.34 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

