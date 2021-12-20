 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ryder Renews $1.4B Revolving Credit Facility
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
Ryder Renews $1.4B Revolving Credit Facility
  • Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) executed a new $1.4 billion five-year global revolving credit facility that will expire on December 14, 2026, and includes 11 global institutions.
  • "Execution of this new credit agreement further solidifies Ryder's strong liquidity position for the next five years," commented CFO John Diez.
  • The company plans to use the credit facility for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: R shares are trading lower by 3.72% at $75.30 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (R)

DHL Latest to Take on Multiple Autonomous Trucking Partners
What Does Ryder System's Debt Look Like?
Gatik Fully Removes the Driver From Its Autonomous Trucks
Study: Autonomous Trucking Transfer Hubs Promise Huge Cost Savings
Used Truck Prices High But Ryder's Inventory Low
Ryder Buying Midwest Warehouse Company, Giving It Multi-Client Capabilty
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Financing

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com