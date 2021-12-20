Ryder Renews $1.4B Revolving Credit Facility
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) executed a new $1.4 billion five-year global revolving credit facility that will expire on December 14, 2026, and includes 11 global institutions.
- "Execution of this new credit agreement further solidifies Ryder's strong liquidity position for the next five years," commented CFO John Diez.
- The company plans to use the credit facility for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: R shares are trading lower by 3.72% at $75.30 on the last check Monday.
