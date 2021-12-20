 Skip to main content

GM Extends Production Halt For Chevrolet Bolt EV: Report
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 11:13am   Comments
  • General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is extending production halt for Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, Reuters reports.
  • The production halt at its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan will last through February-end.
  • The report added that the company has also halted retail sales of new Bolt vehicles indefinitely.
  • General Motors in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules after a series of fires. 
  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has an ongoing investigation into the battery fires.
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 3.06% at $53.47 on the last check Monday.

