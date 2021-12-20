Ferroalloy Trade Will Ride The Price Wave And Grow By 35% This Year

Amid skyrocketing prices, worldwide ferroalloy trade is expected to increase by 35% come the end of 2021 and hit $28 billion. The prediction is pretty much well founded as commerce of these materials already reached $11.8 billion between January and September —a whopping 36% YoY increase compared to the same period last year.

With expectations already on the table, how is the global outlook at present?

China Leads

Despite the ferroalloy market not remaining impervious to the global crisis spawned by the pandemic, supply volume has remained unaffected in 5.8 million tons, according to an industry report by IndexBox.

Last year, overseas purchases reached 14 million tons —dropping for the second year in a row after a solid three-year period— and were estimated at $20.5 billion as per the same source.

On the global stage and with $5.9 billion, China is at the top of the ferroalloy imports list with 29% of the total value. Japan trails on $1.7 billion and an 8.2% share, followed by the U.S. with a 6.3% share.

According to a Grand View Research report, the global ferroalloys market size was valued at $42.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028 —nonstop steel production around the world is estimated to benefit market expansion.

Market Composition

By physical imports, China also tops the ranking with 3.8 million tons accounting for 28% of total volume, followed from afar by Japan with 1.2 million tons, Indonesia (905,000), the U.S. (805,000), South Korea (785,000), and Germany (747,000) —they all account for almost 32% share of total global imports.

“Last year, India ($1.9 per kg) had the highest average import price, while Indonesia's price ($1.0 per kg) was amongst the lowest.”

The “lower league” consists of Italy with 595,000 tons, the Netherlands (496,000), Chinese Taiwan (474,000 tons), Turkey (467,000), Belgium (336,000), Spain (276,000), and India (258,000) —they all represented a 21% quota in terms of total imports.

Last September, the average price of ferroalloy imports was $2.5 per kg, which represents a whopping 56% jump when compared with the same month last year.

Ferrosilicon Moves

Among all ferroalloys, ferrosilicon has had a particularly interesting dynamic. Today, almost all of this material is destined for the steel and the cast iron industry. It is mainly used as deoxidant in stainless steel production — steel alloys— and cast iron foundries.

In August, prices started stabilizing but September saw China experience severe production cuts. Ferrous silicon comes with a huge power production necessity as almost 8,500 units are required to manufacture one ton of silicon.

China, due to its dual emission and energy control policy, cut production by 12% month-on-month in September, leading to panic in the market.

So, in the context of rising trade costs and container unavailability, international prices have spiked while global output is also suffering due to the material’s energy-intensive production. This has prompted the big players to tail off on the commodity —including China— amid rising gas and coal prices.

It is expected that domestic markets might also see a surge in power costs soon, while power availability could remain uncertain. With the approaching winter season in China and its coal shortage, it is highly unlikely that prices will come down soon.

Meanwhile, many major ferrosilicon units in European countries are experiencing production cuts, which could impact demand for exports in countries like India. Grad View Research estimates that the ferrosilicon segment will witness a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028 in terms of revenue.