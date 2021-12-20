Read Why This Zoom Executive Remains Bullish Over Prospects Despite Pandemic Recovery
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) will continue to be relevant after the pandemic even when people resume office, CNBC reports as per a Zoom executive.
- “I think there are three big shifts that are happening post-pandemic that businesses are investing in, and that’s spurring our growth and relevance,” Ricky Kapur, head of Asia Pacific at Zoom, said.
- Kapur corroborated his view citing three trends.
- “Employees are demanding flexible work arrangements and the ability to work frictionless, irrespective of where they are,” leading to companies focusing on inclusive, collaborative, and hybrid work environments for staff.
- Second, companies are reimagining customer engagement experience, with consumers demanding more convenience.
- The third significant shift is that digitally native companies are building innovative platforms to create services that reach new consumers, especially in health care and education.
- Kapur remains optimistic that as people move into a hybrid setting, they will continue to look for flexibility in the way they communicate.
- He added that Zoom’s “mobile and frictionless” business has grown “from zero to 2 million users in under two years. It’s one of the fastest-growing cloud services.”
- Price Action: ZM shares traded higher by 2.48% at $204.70 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
