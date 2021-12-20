 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read Why This Zoom Executive Remains Bullish Over Prospects Despite Pandemic Recovery
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 6:08am   Comments
Share:
Read Why This Zoom Executive Remains Bullish Over Prospects Despite Pandemic Recovery
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) will continue to be relevant after the pandemic even when people resume office, CNBC reports as per a Zoom executive. 
  • “I think there are three big shifts that are happening post-pandemic that businesses are investing in, and that’s spurring our growth and relevance,” Ricky Kapur, head of Asia Pacific at Zoom, said.
  • Kapur corroborated his view citing three trends.
  • “Employees are demanding flexible work arrangements and the ability to work frictionless, irrespective of where they are,” leading to companies focusing on inclusive, collaborative, and hybrid work environments for staff.
  • Related Content: Zoom Video Analysts React To Slowing Growth, Valuation Reset After Big Stock Drop
  • Second, companies are reimagining customer engagement experience, with consumers demanding more convenience.
  • The third significant shift is that digitally native companies are building innovative platforms to create services that reach new consumers, especially in health care and education.
  • Kapur remains optimistic that as people move into a hybrid setting, they will continue to look for flexibility in the way they communicate.
  • He added that Zoom’s “mobile and frictionless” business has grown “from zero to 2 million users in under two years. It’s one of the fastest-growing cloud services.”
  • Price Action: ZM shares traded higher by 2.48% at $204.70 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

Peering Into Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A's Recent Short Interest
Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Neutral On Zoom
Zoom Video Communications Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 16, 2021
3 Software Picks Poised For Accelerating Growth In 2022
What Are Whales Doing With Zoom Video Communications
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com