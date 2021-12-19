 Skip to main content

USPS Begins Accepting Apple Pay For Online Payments
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 19, 2021 10:44pm   Comments
The U.S. Postal Service has begun to accept Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Pay on its website for certain services.

What Happened: The same is not yet possible over-the-counter. In the frequently-asked-questions section of its website, USPS lists Apple Pay as an accepted form of payment for The Postal Store, PO Box Online, Every Door Direct Mail, Click-N-Ship, and USPS Tracking Plus, Pickup On Demand among others.

Apple Pay can be used by iPhone, iPad, and Mac users if they are using Safari Desktop (v10 or higher) or iOS Safari, according to the USPS website.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: The acceptance of Apple Pay transactions at post offices would require an infrastructure upgrade at 34,000 U.S. locations, reported Apple Insider.

USPS rival FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) supports Apple Pay in stores, according to a report from Appleosophy, but another rival United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) does not accept it online or in stores.

The Tim Cook-led Apple is on the cusp of becoming the first-ever $3 trillion company as shares have soared recently. 

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares closed 0.65% lower in the regular session at $171.14 and rose 0.44% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Apple's Best Days Are Ahead: As iPhone Maker Nears $3T Valuation, Analyst Says His $200 Price Target Was 'Too Conservative'

