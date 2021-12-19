 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biden To Deliver Speech On Tuesday Outlining Administration's Plan For Confronting Omicron

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2021 9:37am   Comments
Share:
Biden To Deliver Speech On Tuesday Outlining Administration's Plan For Confronting Omicron

President Joe Biden will be addressing the nation on Tuesday about his administration’s plan to confront the spread of the omicron variant.

The White House announced the Biden will be delivering a speech on his “Winter Plan” while “issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated.”

The Biden administration is reportedly “prepared for the rising case levels” and the president will outline how the U.S. government plans to respond to the challenge.

Biden’s speech will be delivered as Covid-19 hospitalizations are rising and outbreaks have forced the cancellation of Broadway shows and football games.

According to a White House official, Biden will announce new steps the administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance.

The president unveiled a strategy earlier this month to combat the spread of covid that included new travel requirements, more accessible free home Covid-19 tests and encouraging booster shots.

Health experts are concerned about the spike of new infections coinciding with holiday travel and colder weather. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 800,939 people in the U.S. have died of Covid-19, and the 7-day average of new U.S. cases was 122,297 as of Friday, up 1.5% from the previous week.

Related Link: South African Study Shows Omicron Variant Could Escape Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Protection

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Istanbul Stock Market Halts Trading Twice Amid Turkey's Growing Financial Crisis
Ethereum Classic Continues To Follow Bitcoin, Holds Above This Key Level: Is A Bullish Weekend Ahead?
The Week In Cannabis: Pfizer, Visa, $730M+ In Financings, Malta, EU, Columbia Care, MedMen, Uruguay And More
Is It Time To Sell Stock In These 10 Top Performers Of 2021?
If You Invested $1,000 In Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla, Apple And This Chipmaker Are Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com