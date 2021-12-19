Biden To Deliver Speech On Tuesday Outlining Administration's Plan For Confronting Omicron

President Joe Biden will be addressing the nation on Tuesday about his administration’s plan to confront the spread of the omicron variant.

The White House announced the Biden will be delivering a speech on his “Winter Plan” while “issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated.”

On Tuesday, the President will deliver remarks on the status of the country's fight against COVID-19, as the country sees rising cases amid the growing Omicron variant. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 18, 2021

The Biden administration is reportedly “prepared for the rising case levels” and the president will outline how the U.S. government plans to respond to the challenge.

Biden’s speech will be delivered as Covid-19 hospitalizations are rising and outbreaks have forced the cancellation of Broadway shows and football games.

According to a White House official, Biden will announce new steps the administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance.

The president unveiled a strategy earlier this month to combat the spread of covid that included new travel requirements, more accessible free home Covid-19 tests and encouraging booster shots.

Health experts are concerned about the spike of new infections coinciding with holiday travel and colder weather. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 800,939 people in the U.S. have died of Covid-19, and the 7-day average of new U.S. cases was 122,297 as of Friday, up 1.5% from the previous week.

Related Link: South African Study Shows Omicron Variant Could Escape Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Protection